Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Slows In September – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.7.

That’s down from 58.5 in August although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Taiwanese goods producers noted a much softer rise in overall new work at the end of the third quarter. Notably, the rate of increase was the weakest recorded for 14 months and only mild. The pandemic was reportedly a key factor weighing on sales. New export business also expanded at a slower pace, though the upturn was nonetheless sharp overall.

In line with the trend for total new work, production increased only modestly in September, with the rate of growth also slipping to a 14-month low. Companies commented that raw material shortages and supplier delays had also limited production.

