Taiwan's manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery in March 2024, as indicated by the latest S&P Global Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data. The PMI for March rose to 49.3 from the previous month's 48.6, signaling a slight improvement in manufacturing activity. This increase suggests that the sector is starting to regain momentum after a period of contraction.The latest PMI figures were updated on April 1st, indicating that the improvement in Taiwan's manufacturing sector is recent and ongoing. Despite the modest increase, the PMI remains below the key threshold of 50, which separates expansion from contraction. However, the uptick in the PMI bodes well for Taiwan's economy and suggests that the manufacturing sector is on a path towards recovery in the coming months.