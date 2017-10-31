Taiwan Q3 GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations

Taiwan’s economic growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended September, preliminary estimate from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics (DGBAS) showed Tuesday.

Real gross domestic product advanced 3.11 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 2.13 percent rise in the second quarter. Economists had expected the growth to improve slightly to 2.2 percent.

On the demand side, private consumption grew 1.91 percent annually in the September quarter, while gross fixed capital formation declined by 7.75 percent.

Both exports and imports climbed by 11.16 percent and 6.54 percent, respectively.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, GDP grew 7.45 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.47 percent rise in the June quarter.

