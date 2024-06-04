On Monday, the Taiwan stock market concluded a three-day losing streak, during which it had relinquished nearly 700 points, or 3.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now stands just above the 21,530-point mark and is anticipated to open positively on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets indicates a modest upward trend ahead of key data releases later this week, though falling oil prices might limit gains. European and U.S. markets exhibited mixed and relatively unchanged performance, suggesting Asian markets may follow a similar pattern.The TSE surged on Monday, propelled by gains in financial and technology sectors.For the day, the index soared 362.54 points or 1.71 percent, concluding at 21,536.76, with trading ranges between 21,372.08 and 21,612.54.In market movements, Cathay Financial rose by 0.89 percent, Mega Financial gained 0.64 percent, CTBC Financial surged by 2.82 percent, and First Financial nudged up by 0.18 percent. Fubon Financial added 0.55 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 3.05 percent, and Hon Hai Precision increased by 2.62 percent. Largan Precision advanced by 0.88 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.83 percent, Delta Electronics soared 3.69 percent, and Novatek Microelectronics improved by 0.84 percent. Conversely, Formosa Plastics fell by 0.61 percent, and Nan Ya Plastics dropped 1.88 percent. Asia Cement increased by 0.12 percent, China Steel rose by 0.21 percent, while United Microelectronics Corporation, Catcher Technology, E Sun Financial, and Taiwan Cement remained unchanged.Wall Street’s direction provided minimal clarity, as the major indices opened higher on Monday but quickly dipped, staying primarily in negative territory before a late rally resulted in a mixed and negligible change.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 115.29 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 38,571.03. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Composite added 93.65 points, or 0.56 percent, closing at 16,828.67, and the S&P 500 inched up 5.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to end at 5,283.40.Investors secured recent gains in the morning, consolidating their positions ahead of crucial data expected later in the week. Late-session bargain hunting helped boost the indices towards their closing values.In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported that U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster pace in May. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in April.Oil prices slid to a four-month low on Monday after OPEC announced plans to gradually phase out voluntary production cuts over the next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell by $2.77, or approximately 3.6 percent, to settle at $74.22 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com