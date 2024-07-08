Taiwan is set to release its June data for imports, exports, and trade balance on Tuesday, providing key insights into Asia-Pacific economic activity.Analysts predict that imports will surge by 15.0% year-over-year, following a modest increase of 0.6% in May. Exports are anticipated to rise by 11.5% annually, up from a 3.5% gain the previous month. The trade surplus is expected to expand to $6.66 billion, compared to $6.05 billion in the prior month.Indonesia is scheduled to publish its retail sales data for May. In April, retail sales saw a year-over-year decline of 2.7%.In Japan, June figures for money stock will be released, with M2 predicted to grow by 2.0% year-over-year, slightly up from 1.9% in the preceding month.Australia will unveil July results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index and June figures for NAB Business Confidence. In June, the Westpac index increased by 1.7%, while the NAB Business Confidence Index stood at -3 in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com