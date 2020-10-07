Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises In September

Taiwan’s trade surplus increased in September as exports rose and imports declined, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to US$7.136 billion in September from US$3.151 billion in last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $5.20 billion. In July, the trade surplus was $6.466 billion.

Exports rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in September, following an 8.3 percent growth in August. Economists had expected an increase 6.6 percent.

Imports declined 5.4 percent annually in September, after a 8.6 increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.0 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products, plastic and rubber, and articles thereof grew in September, while those of base metals and related products, and machinery declined.

Imports of parts of electronic product gained in September, while those of machinery, chemicals, information, communication and audio-video products decreased.

Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong and U.S.A. increased, while shipments to ASEAN, Japan and Europe declined in September.

In the January to September period, exports rose 2.4 percent, while imports fell 0.7 percent from a year ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com