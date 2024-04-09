In the latest economic update from Taiwan, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has been released, showing a decrease compared to the previous month. The CPI for March 2024 stood at 2.14%, down from the previous month’s figure of 3.08% in February 2024.The CPI is an important indicator of inflation and reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. In this case, the year-over-year comparison indicates a decrease in the rate of inflation in Taiwan compared to the same period last year.The data was updated on April 9, 2024, providing analysts and policymakers with valuable insights into the country’s economic landscape. The decrease in the CPI suggests that inflationary pressures may be easing in Taiwan, which could have implications for monetary policy and overall economic stability in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com