In March 2024, Taiwan experienced a notable decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) Non-Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) by -0.66%. This decline follows the previous month of February 2024 when the CPI had increased by 0.63%. The Month-over-Month comparison indicates a significant shift in consumer prices within a short period. The updated data, released on 9th April 2024, highlights the changing economic landscape in Taiwan. This fluctuation in consumer prices could impact various sectors in the country and potentially influence the overall economic outlook in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on Taiwan's economic indicators and their implications on the global market.