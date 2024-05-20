Taipei, May 20, 2024 – Taiwan’s current account surplus experienced a decline in the first quarter of 2024, registering a total of $29.11 billion, according to recently updated data. This is a notable decrease from the previous quarter’s surplus of $34.84 billion, which was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.The latest figures indicate a downward shift of $5.73 billion in Taiwan’s current account, reflecting changes in trade balances and other economic factors that have influenced the nation’s international financial standings. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying causes and potential long-term impacts on Taiwan’s economic stability.This updated data underscores the dynamic nature of global trade and finance, with Taiwan being a key player in the Asian market. The first quarter results may prompt policymakers and financial experts to reassess their strategies to bolster the country’s economic health moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com