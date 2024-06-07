According to the latest data updated on June 7, 2024, Taiwan has witnessed a deceleration in its export growth for the month of May. The new figures indicate the export growth rate has further declined to 3.5%, compared to April’s 4.3%.The current indicator, observed as a year-over-year change, marks a significant cooldown from the previous month’s performance, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the global trade environment. The May 2024 export growth is notably sluggish compared to the data from the same month in the previous year. This data provides a crucial snapshot for analysts and policymakers who are closely monitoring the health of Taiwan’s trade sector as the world grapples with economic uncertainty.The downward shift shines a spotlight on the vulnerabilities within Taiwan’s export-dependent economy, suggesting potential impacts from geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. As the nation navigates these challenges, the lower export growth rate underscores the need for strategic initiatives to bolster economic resilience and sustain its trade momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com