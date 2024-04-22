Taiwan has reported a positive development in its export orders for March 2024, with a 1.2% increase compared to the same month a year ago. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous month when export orders had decreased by 10.4% in February 2024. The data, updated on 22 April 2024, reveals a positive trend in Taiwan’s export performance, indicating a potential boost to the country’s economy.The year-over-year comparison shows a notable improvement in Taiwan’s export orders, reflecting resilience and growth in the country’s export sector. This increase comes as a positive sign amidst the global economic landscape, highlighting Taiwan’s ability to adapt and thrive in challenging times. As Taiwan continues to navigate through the ever-changing economic conditions, the rise in export orders demonstrates the country’s capacity to drive economic growth and sustain its position in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com