Taiwan’s export sector experienced a remarkable surge in March 2024, with the indicator jumping to an impressive 18.9%, marking a substantial growth compared to the previous month’s 1.3%. The latest data update on 10 April 2024 reveals the significant shift in the country’s export performance, showcasing a robust increase in trade activities. The comparison on a Year-over-Year basis highlights the substantial progress made by Taiwan in expanding its export capabilities, contributing positively to the country’s overall economic outlook. With such a substantial uptick in exports, Taiwan’s trade sector is poised for a promising trajectory in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com