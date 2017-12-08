Taiwan's Exports Growth Tops Expectations

Taiwan’s exports increased more than expected in November, data from the Ministry of Finance revealed Friday.

Exports increased 14 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 3 percent rise seen in October. Economists had forecast 9.4 percent annual expansion.

Similarly, growth in imports improved notably to 9 percent from 0.1 percent a month ago. The rate was also bigger than the expected 6.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 4.9 percent to $28.88 billion and imports climbed 2.6 percent to $22.92 billion in November.

As a result, the trade surplus increased to $5.96 billion from $5.20 billion in October. The surplus was forecast to drop to $4.95 billion.

