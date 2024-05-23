TAIPEI, May 23, 2024 — Taiwan’s industrial production experienced a significant year-over-year surge in April 2024, reaching an impressive 14.61%. This marks a substantial increase from the previous month, where industrial production stood at 3.99% in March 2024.The latest data, updated on May 23, 2024, reveals a marked improvement in the sector’s performance compared to the same period last year. This drastic growth contrasts sharply with the March figures, highlighting a positive upward trend in Taiwan’s industrial output.This surge may be attributed to multiple factors including robust demand for Taiwan’s technology products, an increase in global supply chain activities, and strategic governmental policies aimed at boosting industrial productivity. As this momentum continues, Taiwan’s industrial sector appears to be on a promising trajectory for the remainder of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com