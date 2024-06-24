TAIPEI, June 24, 2024 — Taiwan’s industrial production witnessed an impressive year-over-year growth of 16.06% in May 2024. This follows a significant increase from the 14.61% growth recorded in the previous month, April 2024. This data reflects the country’s robust recovery and expansion in its manufacturing sector.The industrial output figures are particularly notable given the comparative analysis with the same months in the previous year. April and May’s growth rates underscore a strong uptrend, indicating sustained industrial momentum. Experts believe that various factors, including a bounce back in global demand and strategic domestic investments, have bolstered Taiwan’s industrial capacity.Updated on June 24, 2024, these figures illustrate a vital phase in Taiwan’s economic landscape. As industries continue to ramp up production, the nation is well-positioned to leverage these gains, promoting further economic development and stability in the region. The manufacturing sector’s performance will be closely monitored as stakeholders anticipate continued growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com