Taiwan's Jobless Rate Remains Stable In November

Taiwan’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 3.77 percent in November, the same rate as logged in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 3.75 percent versus 3.80 percent a month ago.

Data showed that the number of unemployed decreased by 6,000 or 1.23 percent from the previous month to 449,000.

The labor force participation rate was 59.15 percent versus 59.13 percent in October.

