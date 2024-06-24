Taiwan’s M3 money supply saw a significant increase in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 24, 2024. The broad measure of money supply, which includes currency, demand deposits, and other liquid assets, reached 62,659.6 billion TWD in May. This marks an increase from the previous high of 62,559.5 billion TWD recorded in April 2024.The increment indicates a continued trend of growth in Taiwan’s money supply, reflecting potential influences from both domestic economic policies and external market conditions. The growth in M3 is often used as a predictive indicator of future economic activity, suggesting an ongoing expansion in the nation’s economy.Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring these figures as they make crucial decisions regarding interest rates and other fiscal measures. The updated figures emphasize the importance of maintaining a balance between fostering economic growth and ensuring inflationary pressures remain under control.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com