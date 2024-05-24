In an update on May 24, 2024, Taiwan’s central bank reported a slight uptick in the M3 money supply for April 2024. The M3 indicator, which includes currency in circulation, private sector deposits, and other liquid assets, rose to 62,559.5 billion TWD in April. This marks a small increase from the previous month’s figure of 62,437.6 billion TWD, which was recorded in March 2024.This modest rise in the M3 money supply reflects ongoing economic activities and liquidity conditions within Taiwan’s financial system. The central bank continues to monitor these indicators closely to guide monetary policy decisions aimed at sustaining economic stability and growth. Analysis of this data could provide valuable insights for policymakers, investors, and economists alike as they navigate the complex landscape of Taiwan’s economy.Stay tuned for further updates and in-depth analysis on Taiwan’s economic trends and their implications for both the domestic and global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com