According to the latest data released by S&P Global, Taiwan's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has shown signs of growth in April 2024. The indicator, which stood at 49.30 in March 2024, has now increased to 50.20 in April 2024. This uptick indicates a positive change in the manufacturing sector's performance, showcasing potential expansion and increased economic activity.The increase in Taiwan's Manufacturing PMI can be seen as a positive sign for the country's economy, as it suggests a strengthening of manufacturing output and overall business conditions. With the current indicator surpassing the previous month's figure, it could indicate an upward trend in production levels and demand for goods. Investors and analysts will be keen to observe if this growth trajectory is sustained in the coming months, as it could signal a more robust recovery for Taiwan's economy.