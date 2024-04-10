Taiwan’s trade balance experienced a notable increase in March 2024, with the indicator reaching 8.68 billion USD. This marks a significant rise from the previous indicator of 7.89 billion USD in February 2024. The data, updated on 10 April 2024, indicates a positive trend in Taiwan’s trade performance for the period. This surge in the trade balance could indicate growing export strength or improved trade relationships, positioning Taiwan’s economy for potential growth and stability in the global market. As Taiwan continues to navigate the changing landscape of international trade, this positive development bodes well for the country’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com