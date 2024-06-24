In a positive turn for Taiwan’s labor market, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.35% in May 2024 from 3.39% in the previous month, according to the latest data released on 24 June 2024.This marginal decline in the unemployment rate signifies ongoing improvements in the Taiwanese economy, reflecting efforts to create more job opportunities and stable employment for its workforce. The labor market’s performance in May outpaced April’s figures, when the unemployment rate held steady at 3.39%.Employment growth in key sectors and government initiatives to boost job creation are likely contributors to this positive trend. As Taiwan continues to recover from global economic challenges, the decreasing unemployment rate bodes well for sustained economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com