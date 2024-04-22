Taiwan’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in March 2024, the same as the previous month. The data, which was updated on April 22, 2024, indicates that there has been no change in the employment situation in the country. In February 2024, the unemployment rate also stood at 3.4%, showing stability in the labor market over the past month.Despite global economic uncertainties, Taiwan’s consistent unemployment rate suggests resilience in its job market. The government’s efforts to support businesses and workers during challenging times may have contributed to maintaining the stability in employment figures. As Taiwan continues to navigate through economic fluctuations, keeping a close watch on key indicators like the unemployment rate will be crucial for understanding the country’s labor market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com