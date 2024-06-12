On Wednesday, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) announced the pricing for an underwritten public secondary offering of approximately 2.83 million shares of its common stock held by Embracer Group AB, set at $154.50 per share.These shares were initially issued to Embracer Group AB on June 11, 2024, as part of Take-Two’s acquisition of The Gearbox Entertainment Company, Inc.This offering involves the resale of existing shares, and Take-Two will not gain any proceeds from the sale.The closing of the offering is anticipated to occur on June 14, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the sole underwriter for this transaction.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com