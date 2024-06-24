Takeda (TAK) has announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved LIVTENCITY for the treatment of post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection/disease that is unresponsive to existing anti-CMV therapies. This marks LIVTENCITY as the first and only post-transplant anti-CMV treatment authorized in Japan. The approval is largely based on the findings from the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial.As of June 2024, LIVTENCITY has received approval in over 30 countries for treating post-transplant CMV that is resistant to previous treatments. These countries include major markets such as Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia, the European Union, and China.For more updates on health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com