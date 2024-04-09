Retail powerhouse, Target, recently rolled out a paid membership program known as Target Circle 360. This move followed the launch of their enhanced Target Circle loyalty program, a central component of their long-term growth strategy.Target Circle 360 offers several benefits for its members such as unlimited access to same-day delivery via Shipt – a feature completely free for orders over $35. The company guarantees that any orders placed will be delivered within an hour. The program also provides complimentary two-day shipping and enables customers to personalize their shopping experience through access to preferred shoppers.For an annual cost of $99, customers can avail of this program in nearly 2,000 Target stores. Recognizing the importance of attracting new customers, the company is only charging $49 for the first year subscription as part of its promotional efforts, effective until May 18th.Furthermore, Target is offering discounted annual membership prices to Target Circle Cardholders who have been with them for more than a year. Other benefits for Target Circle loyalty program members include automatically applied deals, personalized bonuses (“just-for-you bonuses”), free trials from associated brands, exclusive sales throughout the year, and additional perks.These delightful deals will automatically apply at checkout, allowing members to earn Target Circle Rewards and personalized deals through the Target Circle Bonuses program.Cara Sylvester, Target’s chief guest experience officer, commented that the company’s new customer strategy is designed to tailor and expand according to guest requirements. The aim is to deliver more value and convenience so that each visit feels personalized and rewarding.Target Circle, the program which was introduced in 2019, boasts of a strong membership base exceeding 100 million members as of March this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com