Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), a leading provider of workforce lodging and temporary housing facilities, announced a downward revision in its revenue projections on Thursday, falling below analysts' expectations. Additionally, the company has tightened its annual adjusted EBITDA forecast.For the full fiscal year, Target Hospitality now anticipates an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $184 million to $190 million, down from the previously estimated $195 million to $210 million.The revised annual revenue projection now stands between $375 million and $385 million. According to a survey of three analysts conducted by Thomson Reuters, the company was expected to generate revenue of $396.1 million for the year.Previously, Target Hospitality had forecasted annual revenue to be between $410 million and $425 million.Additionally, the company has stated that it has not yet reached a decision regarding the acquisition offer of $10.80 per share received from Arrow Holdings S.àr.l., an affiliate of TDR Capital LLP, on March 25.As of pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, TH shares were trading 5.94 percent higher at $7.85.