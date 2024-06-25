Target (TGT) announced the return of Target Circle Week from July 7 to 13, offering significant discounts on summer and back-to-school essentials. Highlights include:- Up to 50% off select toys, including LEGO, Monster Jam, and LOL Surprise!- Up to 40% off kitchen and floor care items- 30% off tees, tanks, and dresses for the entire family- 30% off bedding and bath products, featuring brands like Casaluna and Threshold- 30% off select backpacks, including Cat & Jack- 30% off children’s school uniformsDuring this promotional period, customers have the opportunity to subscribe to Target Circle for $49 for the first year. Additionally, Target’s Deal of the Day will feature exclusive one-day offers for Target Circle members from July 7 to 13. Noteworthy among these is a Starbucks promotion: Buy any beverage and get the second one at 50% off, available in stores and via Drive Up on July 11 only.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com