Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO, TGB) announced today that the union representing workers at its Gibraltar Mine has ratified the previously proposed tentative agreement. This new agreement is set to remain effective until May 31, 2027.The workforce at Gibraltar has been called back, with mining operations and milling in Concentrator #2 resuming today. However, Concentrator #1 will remain non-operational as the crusher relocation project and other planned maintenance tasks are underway.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com