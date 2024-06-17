TDK Corporation (TTDKF.PK), a renowned Japanese electronic parts manufacturer, has unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in solid-state battery technology. This development is poised to enhance the performance of wearable devices, including wireless headphones, hearing aids, and smartwatches.”We are confident that our newly developed material for solid-state batteries will significantly contribute to societal energy transformation. Our efforts towards early commercialization will continue,” stated Noboru Saito, CEO of TDK.Notably, TDK, a key supplier for industry giants such as Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), has revealed that their new solid-state battery material boasts an energy density of 1,000 watt-hours per liter—about 100 times greater than the company’s existing batteries.These new batteries will be composed entirely of ceramic materials, featuring lithium alloy anodes and oxide-based electrolytes, which ensures exceptional safety. Additionally, they will be compact in size while providing prolonged operating times.In a statement, TDK highlighted that these batteries could replace coin cell primary batteries, aligning with EU battery regulations that mandate the transition to rechargeable alternatives. This shift is anticipated to significantly reduce environmental impact.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com