The Taiwan equity market has experienced consecutive losses for two sessions, plummeting over 100 points or falling by 0.5%. The Taiwan Stock Exchange currently slightly exceeds the 20,125-point mark, and may continue its downward trend on Wednesday.The global prediction for Asian stock markets is moderately to significantly negative, with tech and oil companies expected to face downward pressure. While European markets experienced uplift, U.S. markets faced a drop and it’s projected that Asian markets will follow this negative trend.On Tuesday, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) witnessed a modest dip, with downsides from tech stocks being offset by gains from financial shares and plastics companies. On the day, the index dropped by 65.76 points or 0.33% to a final trading level of 20,126.49, fluctuating between 19,977.40 and 20,397.07.In active trading, Cathay Financial increased by 0.52%, Mega Financial rose by 1.37%, CTBC Financial by 0.32%, First Financial by 0.36%, Fubon Financial by 0.87%, and E Sun Financial by 1.11%. However, United Microelectronics Corporation dipped by 0.19%, Hon Hai Precision plummeted by 2.41%, Largan Precision and Novatek Microelectronics both fell by 1.02%, and Catcher Technology declined by 0.71%.Wall Street’s lead ended negatively as major averages initially performed well on Tuesday but faced a decline towards the closing hours. The Dow dropped 31.31 points or by 0.08% to finish at 39,282.33, while NASDAQ went down by 68.80 points or 0.42% to conclude at 16,315.70, and the S&P 500 dropped 14.61 points or 0.28% to finalize at 5,203.58.This late-day fall on Wall Street might be driven by worries about the economical effects of ceasing vessel traffic to and from the Port of Baltimore. The halt resulted from a cargo ship incident that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.The Commerce Department noted increased U.S. durable goods orders for February. However, the Conference Board pointed out a minor dip in U.S. consumer confidence in March.Crude oil futures also faced a decline on Tuesday as traders evaluated oil supply and demands amidst Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May closed lower by $0.33 at a price of $81.62 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com