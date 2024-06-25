The South Korean stock market has experienced declines for two consecutive sessions, losing over 40 points or 1.4 percent. The KOSPI index currently sits just below the 2,765 mark and is anticipated to struggle again on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed, with ongoing profit-taking in technology stocks likely to limit any upward movement. European markets were on the rise, whereas U.S. stock exchanges showed mainly downward trends, prompting expectations that Asian markets might follow the latter’s lead.On Monday, the KOSPI closed modestly lower, influenced by declines in technology and energy sectors, although gains in financial and automotive sectors provided some support. Specifically, the index dropped by 19.53 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 2,764.73. Trading volume amounted to 580.2 million shares, with a total worth of 10.8 trillion won. Losers outnumbered gainers, with 637 decliners versus 233 gainers.Among the active stocks, Shinhan Financial increased by 0.84 percent while KB Financial surged by 1.78 percent. Samsung Electronics saw a gain of 0.75 percent, while Samsung SDI fell by 2.96 percent. LG Electronics rose by 1.75 percent, but SK Hynix plummeted by 4.70 percent. Naver improved by 0.78 percent, and LG Chem inched up by 0.14 percent. S-Oil saw a decline of 1.77 percent and SK Innovation dropped by 5.00 percent. Other notable moves included POSCO easing by 0.14 percent, SK Telecom rising by 0.38 percent, KEPCO and Hyundai Motor both gaining 0.36 percent, Hyundai Mobis climbing 0.21 percent, Kia Motors up by 0.31 percent, and both Hana Financial and Lotte Chemical remaining unchanged.The tone from Wall Street remains mixed, with major averages displaying a dichotomy. The Dow finished in positive territory, gaining 260.88 points or 0.67 percent to close at 39,411.21. In contrast, the NASDAQ tumbled 192.54 points or 1.09 percent to end at 17,496.82, and the S&P 500 fell by 16.75 points or 0.31 percent to conclude at 5,447.87.The weakness in U.S. markets was primarily driven by declines in technology stocks, with companies such as Nvidia Corporation, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm experiencing significant losses due to profit-taking. Traders are also looking ahead to the Commerce Department’s report on personal income and spending for May, due on Friday. This report is expected to include inflation metrics favored by the Federal Reserve.Oil prices saw an uptick on Monday, fueled by optimism regarding demand prospects and potential supply disruptions resulting from Middle Eastern tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August delivery rose by $0.90, or 1.1 percent, to $81.63 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com