The major U.S. index futures are currently suggesting a modestly higher open on Tuesday, with tech stocks likely to experience further gains after leading the markets higher last Friday.Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are surging by 3.0 percent in pre-market trading. The AI frontrunner appears set to continue benefiting from last week’s positive earnings report. Nvidia announced better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and provided optimistic guidance while also declaring a ten-for-one stock split and increasing its quarterly cash dividend by 150 percent to $0.10 per share.S&P 500 futures are also inching up by 0.1 percent, although the Dow futures are edging down by 0.1 percent. The blue-chip index might continue to underperform after last week’s significant pullback.Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued as traders await key inflation data set to be released later this week. On Friday, the Commerce Department will unveil its report on personal income and spending for April, including the inflation readings preferred by the Federal Reserve.This inflation data could significantly impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting scheduled for June 11-12. In an interview with CNBC this morning, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned he would need to see “many more months of positive inflation data” before considering a rate cut. Notably, Kashkari, who does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, did not rule out the possibility of raising interest rates if inflation remains high.Following Thursday’s market downturn, stocks made a robust comeback on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the rebound, surging to a new record closing high. The Nasdaq jumped 184.76 points, or 1.1 percent, closing at 16,920.94. The S&P 500 climbed 36.88 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,304.72, while the narrower Dow ended the day nearly flat, inching up just 4.33 points or less than one-tenth of a percent to 39,069.59.For the week, the Nasdaq rose by 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged, and the Dow tumbled by 2.3 percent. The rebound on Wall Street came as traders sought to pick up stocks at lower levels following Thursday’s decline, which saw the Dow record its worst daily drop since March 2023.Thursday’s market weakness was driven by lingering concerns about interest rates, which overshadowed a positive reaction to Nvidia’s earnings news. On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in durable goods orders for April, albeit following a significantly downwardly revised gain in March. Durable goods orders climbed by 0.7 percent in April after a downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a decrease of 0.8 percent.Excluding transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in April after remaining unchanged in March. Economist forecasts had anticipated a modest 0.1 percent increase.A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in May. The consumer sentiment index was upwardly revised to 69.1 from 67.4, although the index still fell sharply from April’s 77.2, marking its lowest level since hitting 61.3 last November.The report also indicated that year-ahead inflation expectations rose marginally to 3.3 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April, much less than previously estimated. Long-run inflation expectations remained steady at 3.0 percent for the second consecutive month, contrary to the earlier reported uptick to 3.1 percent.Semiconductor stocks saw significant gains, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.9 percent to a new record closing high. Nvidia jumped by 2.6 percent, extending its surge following the firm’s strong quarterly results. Computer hardware and networking stocks also performed well, contributing to the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s overall jump.### Market Summary#### Brokerage Stocks SurgeBrokerage stocks displayed significant strength, evidenced by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index’s 1.8% gain. The day also saw notable performances from gold, housing, and airline stocks, while most other major sectors witnessed more modest movements.#### Commodity and Currency MarketsCrude oil futures surged by $1.32 to $79.04 per barrel, building on last Friday’s increase of $0.85 to $77.72 per barrel. Gold futures also advanced significantly, up $19.70 to $2,354.20 an ounce after a prior decline of $2.70 to $2,334.50 an ounce.In currency trading, the U.S. dollar was at 156.67 yen, down from 156.86 yen on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.0874, slightly up from $1.0858.#### Asian MarketsAsian stocks were volatile but ultimately closed lower on Tuesday. Investors focused on upcoming U.S. and European inflation data for insights into interest rate trends. The U.S. dollar weakened to a one-week low amid anticipation of the PCE price index report and Federal Reserve speeches for clearer monetary policy signals. Market participants also eyed German and Eurozone inflation data, expected to influence ECB rate cut expectations.Oil and gold prices dipped slightly in Asian trading, despite heightened Middle Eastern tensions following a clash that resulted in an Egyptian soldier’s death. In China, markets fell after initial gains, with the Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.5% to 3,109.57, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index marginally lower at 18,821.16. Japanese shares saw slight losses as service prices posted their highest increase in over 30 years, supporting a gradual rate hike argument. However, the central bank’s key inflation indicators fell below the 2% target for the first time since August 2022. The Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.1% to 38,855.37, while the Topix Index marginally rose to 2,768.50. In South Korea, the Kospi Index closed marginally down at 2,722.85 after a volatile session, with notable losses in LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, and Samsung SDI, contrasted by a rally in Samyang Foods.Australian markets closed slightly lower, dragged by disappointing April retail sales data and ahead of inflation figures due on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.3% to 7,766.70, while the All Ordinaries Index fell by 0.3% to 8,034.90. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 Index declined by 0.6% to 11,682.51, marking its third consecutive day of losses.#### European MarketsEuropean stocks mostly trended downward on Tuesday as investors awaited crucial inflation data from the U.S. and Eurozone for directional cues. An ECB survey indicated that consumer inflation expectations decreased in the past month. Eurozone consumers forecasted a 2.9% inflation rate for the next 12 months, down from the previous month’s 3.0%, hitting the lowest level since September 2021.German wholesale prices declined at a slower pace in April, with an annual drop of 1.8% following a 3.0% decline in March, as reported by Destatis. In the U.K., shop price inflation dropped to its lowest since November 2021, mainly due to declining non-food prices, according to the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ. The shop price index increased annually by 0.6% in May, down from 0.8% in April.Key European indices saw losses: the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.7%, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index by 0.3%, and Germany’s DAX Index by 0.1%. Among corporate developments, Norway’s Cadeler A/S faced significant declines after reporting a first-quarter loss. TomCo Energy also plummeted following the sudden passing of its CEO, John Potter, at age 54. Despite reaffirming its full-year profit guidance, Softcat, an IT infrastructure provider, saw declines.Rheinmetall AG, a notable German automotive and arms manufacturer, has seen its stock rise following a substantial order from a European client for 35mm AHEAD ammunition to equip the Skynex air defense system.In London, shares of Intermediate Capital Group have surged after the investment firm reported significant growth and revenue milestones for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.Thyssenkrupp’s stock has also experienced an uptick. Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, a division of the German industrial conglomerate, announced that Chairman Martin Stillger will be resigning from his position effective May 31, 2024, by mutual agreement.Additionally, shares of the flavor and fragrance company Symrise have moved strongly upwards, bolstered by an upgrade from Deutsche Bank.### U.S. Economic ReportsStandard & Poor’s is set to release data on home prices in major metropolitan areas for the month of March at 9 am ET.At 9:55 am ET, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari will participate in a panel discussion at the Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum.The Conference Board is scheduled to publish its consumer confidence report for May at 10 am ET. Expectations are that the consumer confidence index will decline to 95.3, down from 97.0 in April.The Treasury Department is due to disclose the outcomes of this month's auctions, which include $69 billion worth of two-year notes at 11:30 am ET and $70 billion worth of five-year notes at 1 pm ET.At 1:05 pm ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will join a discussion on "AI and the Economy" at the AI-nomics: The Nexus of GenAI + the Economy event hosted by the San Francisco Federal Reserve.### Stocks in FocusShares of GameStop (GME) are soaring in pre-market trading after the video game retailer announced that it raised approximately $933.4 million through its previously disclosed "at-the-market" equity offering.U.S. Cellular (USM) is also experiencing significant pre-market gains following the announcement of an agreement to sell its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile (TMUS) for a total of $4.4 billion, inclusive of approximately $2 billion in assumed debt.Moreover, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) are expected to rise as Mizuho has upgraded its rating on the cruise operator's stock to Buy from Neutral.