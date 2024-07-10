### U.S. Index Futures Point to Higher OpenThe major U.S. index futures are indicating a higher open on Wednesday, suggesting stocks may start strong after concluding yesterday’s volatile session with minimal changes.#### Technology Stocks Lead Early GainsTechnology stocks are poised for early gains following a noteworthy surge in Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) second-quarter sales, which exceeded expectations significantly. Shares of TSM, which produces chips for AI leaders such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL), are up by 2.6% in pre-market trading.#### Market Activity Ahead of Inflation DataTrading activity overall might remain relatively subdued as investors await the release of crucial consumer price inflation data on Thursday. Economists project that the annual rate of consumer price growth will decelerate to 3.1% in June, down from 3.3% in May. Meanwhile, the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to hold steady at 3.4%.#### Mixed Performance in a Choppy MarketTuesday’s trading session witnessed a lack of clear direction, with major indices oscillating before closing narrowly mixed. Despite the irregular trading, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record highs. The Dow dipped by 0.1% or 52.82 points to 39,291.97, the Nasdaq increased by 0.1% or 25.55 points to 18,429.29, and the S&P 500 inched up by 0.1% or 4.13 points to 5,576.98.#### Fed Chair Powell’s TestimonyThe lukewarm performance on Wall Street also reflected traders’ responses to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Powell stated that further positive data would bolster the central bank’s confidence in inflation meeting its 2% target, potentially leading to an interest rate cut.Powell’s remarks highlighted that first-quarter data did not significantly build such confidence, but recent readings have shown modest progress. He emphasized that additional good data would further strengthen confidence in achieving the 2% inflation target.#### Economic Growth ConcernsPowell also cautioned against maintaining elevated interest rates for too long, warning that it could endanger economic growth. He noted that while progress in reducing inflation and cooling the labor market is evident, other risks persist. Delaying or insufficiently reducing policy restraint could weaken economic activity and employment.#### Sector AnalysisMost major sectors demonstrated only modest movements, contributing to the overall tepid market close. Banking stocks, however, posted a significant upswing, with the KBW Bank Index climbing by 1.5%. Brokerage stocks also showed notable strength, as indicated by the 1.1% gain in the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index. Conversely, software stocks experienced considerable weakness, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 1.6%. Energy stocks also declined as crude oil prices fell for the third consecutive session.### Commodity and Currency Markets- **Crude Oil**: Crude oil futures are slightly up by $0.06 to $81.47 a barrel after falling $0.92 to $81.41 a barrel on Tuesday.- **Gold**: Gold is trading at $1,286.70 per ounce, an increase of $18.80 compared to the prior session’s close of $2,367.90. On Tuesday, gold rose by $4.40.- **Currency**: The U.S. dollar is trading at 161.45 yen, up from 161.33 yen at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is at $1.0823, compared to $1.0813 yesterday.### Asian Markets ReportAsian shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with Japanese markets reaching another record high, driven by a weaker yen and strong performance in technology shares following TSMC’s better-than-expected sales due to AI infrastructure demand. The U.S. dollar recovered from a three-week low, and Treasury yields rose slightly as investors anticipated the second round of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell reiterated the need for more evidence of decelerating inflation ahead of key U.S. consumer and producer inflation reports later this week.### Economic Highlights**U.S. Economic Overview:**A consensus among economists suggests that the U.S. central bank may lower its primary interest rate as early as September. Speculations regarding this potential rate cut have driven gold prices higher, while oil prices have continued to decline for the fourth consecutive day due to reduced supply concerns.**Asian Market Movements:**China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.7% to 2,939.36, influenced by data showing a decrease in consumer inflation to 0.2% in June from 0.3% in May, hinting at weak consumer demand. Producer prices fell by 0.8% annually in June, which, although expected, marks a slower decline compared to the 1.4% drop in May.Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.6% to 41,831.99, having reached a record high earlier at 41,889.16. The broader Topix Index concluded 0.5% higher at 2,909.20. Technology shares, notably Tokyo Electron and SoftBank, saw gains of around 1%. Japan’s wholesale inflation increased in June due to a weaker yen elevating import costs.In South Korea, the Kospi ended marginally higher at 2,867.99 after a volatile trading session. Hanwha Aerospace advanced 1.8% following its contract to supply Romania with K9 and K10 artillery systems.Australian markets closed slightly lower, dragged down by mining stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 Index decreased by 0.2% to 7,816.80, and the All Ordinaries Index fell by 0.2% to 8,058.30. Major mining companies like BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group declined over 1% due to falling iron ore prices driven by weak demand signals from China. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX-50 Index jumped 0.80% to 11,943.33 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand indicated a dovish stance despite keeping its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 5.50% for the eighth consecutive meeting.**European Market Outlook:**European stocks generally moved higher in cautious trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s second round of testimony and crucial U.S. inflation data for further direction. Powell remarked before the Senate Banking Committee that more evidence is needed to confirm a slowdown in inflation.Currently, the French CAC 40 Index, the German DAX Index, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index are all up by 0.6%.In corporate developments, Evotec surged after announcing a collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for drug discovery efforts in France. Spanish gas grid operator Enagas rallied following its agreement to sell a 30.2% stake in Tallgrass Energy to U.S. fund Blackstone for $1.1 billion. Travis Perkins made significant gains after appointing a new chief executive. Conversely, BMW shares dropped due to weak vehicle deliveries reported in the second quarter, and Volkswagen fell after warning it may close its Brussels site for the Audi luxury brand due to declining demand for high-end electric vehicles. Barratt Developments also saw a slump in London amid high mortgage rates and broader economic concerns, signaling fewer home deliveries in the coming year. Hostelworld Group’s shares plummeted despite higher first-half earnings and reiteration of its fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance.**U.S. Economic Reports:**Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 am ET. Concurrently, the Commerce Department will release its May report on wholesale inventories, anticipated to increase by 0.6%.The Energy Information Administration will issue its oil inventory report for the week ended July 5th at 10:30 am ET, with expectations of a 3 million barrel decrease following a 12.2 million barrel plummet the previous week.At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department will announce the results of this month’s auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, followed by opening remarks from Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman at a Fed Listens event at 2:30 pm ET. Lastly, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will speak on "Global Inflation and Monetary Policy Challenges" at the 2024 Australian Conference of Economists at 7:30 pm ET.