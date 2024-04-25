Here are the key financial details for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in simple words:In terms of earnings, TechnipFMC recorded $157.1 million in the first quarter as opposed to just $0.4 million in the same quarter last year. In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the company posted $0.35 in the first quarter as against none in the corresponding period last year. However, when you don’t count certain items, TechnipFMC reported an adjusted income of $97.6 million or $0.22 per share for the same period. Interestingly, this figure surpassed the projections set by analysts who had forecast a potential of $0.16 per share.Coming to revenue, TechnipFMC amassed $2.04 billion in the first quarter, reflecting a significant increase from $1.72 billion gathered in the same quarter last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com