TELA Bio, Inc. has announced that it has sold its distribution rights for the NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack to MiMedx Group, Inc. The initial payment by MiMedx to TELA Bio will be $5.0 million, with further payments ranging from $3.0 million to $7.0 million. These additional payments will be predicated upon the net sales of NIVIS over the following two years.The NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack is an absorbent collagen matrix, specially designed for managing moderately to heavily exuding wounds and controlling minor bleeding. According to MiMedx, this acquisition will enable the company to expand its portfolio to include xenograft products within its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical Solutions.For further health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com