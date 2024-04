Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has announced the immediate departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Gorevic. The company’s board has appointed Mala Murthy as the interim CEO as they seek a permanent replacement for Gorevic. Murthy, who has served as the company’s chief financial officer since 2019, will continue to hold this position during the transition period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com