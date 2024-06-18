In a recent announcement, TELUS has committed to refraining from using artificial intelligence technology to create or replicate the art and imagery of Indigenous Peoples. This decision aligns with the company’s Reconciliation Commitment, which was unveiled in 2021 and aims to foster a meaningful partnership with Indigenous communities on the path to Reconciliation.”TELUS proudly supports the artistic expressions of Indigenous Peoples,” the company stated, while acknowledging the historical misappropriation of Indigenous art and culture by various organizations. “In adherence to TELUS’ Commitment to Artistic Integrity, we affirm that we will not employ AI technology for the creation or duplication of Indigenous art or imagery.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com