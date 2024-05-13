The telecom giant, TELUS Corp., has recently announced its plans to invest $17 billion. This significant cash injection will focus on the extensive enhancement and expansion of its network operations and infrastructure throughout British Columbia over the next half-decade.This investment is a component of the company’s larger commitment to disburse $73 billion all over Canada by 2028. The fund is earmarked to foster infrastructure development, boost sustainability and promote advancement in network technology.Since the dawn of the new millennium, TELUS has made substantial investments totaling over $63 billion in British Columbia alone. The purpose of these funds was to develop and construct network infrastructure and operations, as well as manage spectrum. This successful financial strategy connected families and businesses to the globally-recognized 5G network and TELUS PureFibre.So far, TELUS has successfully connected more than 1.9 million homes and businesses in B.C. with TELUS PureFibre, which includes over 280,000 connections in the more rural areas of the province.From 2000 through to the end of 2023, the telecom giant has channelled national investments of $259 billion into network infrastructure, operations and spectrum. More than $63 billion of this total has been invested in British Columbia. Consistent with the company’s capital expenditure predictions for 2024, these investment activities reaffirm TELUS’ long-term financial commitment to infrastructure development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com