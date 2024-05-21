TELUS Corp. (TU) has announced a substantial investment of $24 billion to enhance and expand its network infrastructure and operations throughout Ontario over the next five years.This initiative is part of a broader strategy to allocate $73 billion across Canada by 2028. This ambitious plan aims to bolster infrastructure, improve sustainability, and advance network technology. Specifically, TELUS is upgrading its 5G network with ORAN technology both in Ontario and throughout Canada.Since 2000, TELUS has invested upwards of $68 billion in Ontario alone, focusing on building and developing network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum. This commitment has enabled the connection of numerous families and businesses to its cutting-edge 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks.Nationally, between 2000 and 2023, TELUS has dedicated $259 billion to network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum investment. These substantial outlays include the more than $68 billion allocated to Ontario. These investments align with TELUS’ capital expenditure projections for 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com