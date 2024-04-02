After a significant sell-off in the prior session, there was a further dip in the treasury trades on Tuesday. While bond prices managed to recover some ground after an early day pressure, they still remained on the downside. Consequently, the ten-year note, which usually inversely relates to its price, saw a rise of 3.6 basis points, ending at 4.365 percent.This rise in the ten-year note adds to Monday’s increase of 12.3 basis points, marking its highest closing level in four months. This persistent frailty in treasuries mirrors the ongoing uncertainty concerning the future of interest rates, as traders grapple with recent U.S. economic data.Inflation data from last Friday, combined with a firmer-than-expected manufacturing data from Monday, sparked questions about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. Yet, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool still suggests a 56.3 percent likelihood of a quarter-point rate decrease in June, a significant drop from 63.8 percent predicted just a week earlier.In other economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in factory orders for February. According to the report, February saw a surge of 1.4 percent in factory orders, rebounding from a 3.8 percent drop in January, which was a revised figure. The economic outlook had initially forecasted a 1.0 percent jump, a significant improvement from the 3.6 percent fall reported for the prior month.Wednesday’s trading may see a reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and reports on private sector employment and service sector activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com