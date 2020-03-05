Ten-Year Yield Closes Below 1% For First Time Ever

Breaking News
Treasuries finished Wednesday’s trading modestly higher, extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions.

Bond prices gave back some ground after an early move to the upside but remained in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.8 basis points to 0.992 percent.

With the modest drop on the day, the ten-year yield moved lower for the tenth straight session, closing below 1 percent for the first time ever.

The decrease by treasuries came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s surprise interest rate cut on Tuesday.

The Fed lowered rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent in the first inter-meeting move since the 2008 financial crisis.

The central bank said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong but noted the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.

The Fed widely expected to wait until a meeting later this month to announce the rate cut, with some analysts suggesting the Fed could cut rates again at the meeting.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off some upbeat economic data, including a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing service sector growth unexpectedly accelerated to a one-year high in February.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 57.3 in February from 55.5 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in service sector activity.

The increase by the reading on service sector activity came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 54.9.

With the unexpected uptick, the non-manufacturing index reached its highest level since hitting 58.5 in February of 2019.

A separate report from payroll processor ADP released showed private sector employment increased by more than expected in the month of February, although the report also showed a notable downward revision to the surge in jobs in the previous month.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 183,000 jobs in February compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 170,000 jobs.

However, the report also showed the spike in jobs in January was downwardly revised to 209,000 from the previously reported 291,000.

The latest news on the coronavirus front may attract attention on Thursday, overshadowing reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity, and factory orders.

