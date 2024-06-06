On Wednesday, after an initial period of indecision, treasuries made gains as the trading day progressed.During the early trading, bond prices fluctuated around the unchanged mark before decisively moving into positive territory. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, decreased by 4.7 basis points, settling at 4.289 percent. This decline marked the fifth consecutive session of falling yields, bringing it to its lowest closing level in over two months.The upward momentum in treasuries was driven by a report from payroll processor ADP, indicating that private sector job growth in the U.S. slowed more than anticipated in May. ADP reported that private sector employment increased by 152,000 jobs in May, following a downwardly revised rise of 188,000 jobs in April. Economists had projected an increase of 173,000 jobs for May, compared to the originally reported addition of 192,000 jobs in the previous month.In contrast, bond traders largely dismissed a separate report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that showed a rebound in service sector activity in May following a contraction in April, the first since December 2022. The ISM revealed that its services PMI surged to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector, and economists had expected a more modest increase to 50.8. The substantially larger rise took the services PMI to its highest level since August 2023, when it stood at 54.1.Looking ahead to Thursday, trading may be influenced by reports on weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit. However, traders are expected to remain cautious and avoid making significant moves ahead of the crucial monthly jobs report set to be released on Friday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com