Tenaris (TS) has announced the commencement of the third instalment of its $1.2 billion share repurchase scheme, which is set at $300 million. This phase is slated to begin on May 13, 2024, concluding no later than August 12, 2024. Known worldwide, Tenaris supplies steel tubes as well as associated services to the global energy sector, along with selected other industrial applications.