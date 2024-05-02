Teradata Corp., a software company, unveiled plans on Thursday to extend its strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This expanded partnership aims to assist clients with their move to the cloud, modernize their data analytics ecosystems, and optimize their use of artificial intelligence.As part of this agreement, Teradata’s VantageCloud and AI Unlimited will be made available on the AWS Marketplace. This move will facilitate the increased use of generative AI, fortify product and engineering collaboration, and aid in producing significant business results.Michael Hutchinson, Teradata’s Chief Customer Officer, said, “This deepened collaboration with AWS will allow us to support our customers as they embark on their AI and cloud modernization journeys. We’re committed to providing a tightly integrated, streamlined experience for customers using VantageCloud on AWS.”Teradata’s shares are currently being traded on the New York Stock Exchange at $37.43, marking a 0.19 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com