Terreno Realty Corporation has declared the cost of its public offering of 5.5 million general shares at $62.00 per share. The corporation anticipates closing the offer on March 27, 2024.Underwriters have also secured an option, valid for 30 days, to buy an additional 825,000 general stock shares.Terreno Realty Corporation plans to use the capital generated from this offer to fund future acquisitions, including the purchase of an industrial property portfolio, as well as various other activities related to corporate affairs.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. have been appointed as underwriters for the offering.