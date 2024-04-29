Tesla Inc. has unveiled plans to take its Cybertruck on a global tour in Europe, visiting 24 different cities across the continent. This follows previous showcases of the electric pickup truck in China, Japan, Thailand, and at the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany.Tesla’s European and Middle Eastern division shared a teaser video revealing the itinerary of the Cyber Odyssey tour, which includes stops in various cities in Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and many more. However, there have been ongoing speculations regarding Tesla’s intent to bring the Cybertruck to Europe. The validity of these plans remains unclear due to the ever-changing passenger safety regulations in different countries.Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, has expressed concerns about the Cybertruck’s compliance with pedestrian safety standards in several European jurisdictions. Moravy specifically pointed out the truck’s stainless steel protrusions as a potential justification for preventing its sale in these countries.Regardless of these concerns, Tesla has announced a number of new features that will soon be available for the Cybertruck. This includes a dedicated Baja Mode, locking differentials, and a CyberTent mode. These features were announced via the official account of the all-electric pickup truck, with Tesla suggesting that these additions will be rolled out soon. Cybertruck Lead Engineer Wes Morrill confirmed that the new features are currently being installed on the first batch of the vehicles.The Cyber Odyssey tour marks an important step towards expanding Cybertruck’s global reach and breaking into new markets. It will be intriguing to see how the vehicle is received in Europe and whether Tesla can navigate through the regulatory challenges to make the Cybertruck a commercial success in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com