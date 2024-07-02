Tesla (TSLA) announced the production of around 411,000 vehicles and the delivery of approximately 444,000 vehicles in the second quarter. Additionally, the company achieved a new record by deploying 9.4 GWh of energy storage products during the same period.The company emphasized that vehicle deliveries and energy storage deployments are merely two metrics of its overall financial performance, cautioning against relying solely on these figures to gauge quarterly financial outcomes. Tesla will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market closes on July 23, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com