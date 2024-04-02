Tesla Inc.’s shares fell nearly 6% on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The drop followed the release of disappointing production and delivery numbers for the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer’s first quarter.Tesla produced about 433,371 vehicles in the first quarter, which included 412,376 units of the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, along with 20,995 units of other models. The company managed to deliver approximately 386,810 vehicles in the same timeframe. Of these, 369,783 were units of the Model 3 and Model Y, and 17,027 were other models.Tesla also reported a record quarter for deploying energy storage products, with 4,053 MWh deployed over the first three months of the year.In comparison, Tesla produced 440,808 vehicles and delivered 422,875 vehicles during the first quarter of the previous year. This included 412,180 units of the Model 3 and Model Y, as well as 10,695 units of the Model S and Model X.The dip in production volumes was partly due to the initial phase of production ramp-up for the updated Model 3 at the Fremont factory. Factory shutdowns resulting from shipping disruptions caused by the conflict in the Red Sea and an arson attack at the Gigafactory in Berlin also hade a significant impact.Tesla is expected to release its financial results for the first quarter at the close of the market on April 23. At the time of writing, Tesla’s shares on the Nasdaq were trading at $165.10, marking a 5.78% decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com