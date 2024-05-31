Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the electric vehicle powerhouse, is recalling over 125,000 cars in the United States due to a software glitch that disables the seat belt warning system, thereby increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.The recall affects specific models, including 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the failure of the seat belt warning system to alert occupants of an unfastened seat belt heightens the risk of injury during an accident.When a driver does not buckle up, the intended seat belt warning light and audible chime may fail to activate, rendering these vehicles non-compliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”Tesla plans to remedy the issue through an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Owners will receive notification letters by mail on July 27, 2024.Although Tesla reports 104 potentially related warranty claims, there have been no reported collisions, fatalities, or injuries linked to the defect, as per the company’s filings.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com