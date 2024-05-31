Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software and sensor malfunction that disables the seat belt warning system, posing a potential increased risk of injury in the event of a collision, according to a statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released on Friday.The recall affects Tesla Model S cars manufactured between 2012 and 2024, Tesla Model X models from 2015 to 2024, Tesla Model 3 vehicles built between 2017 and 2023, and Tesla Model Y units from 2020 to 2023.These vehicles are equipped with a seat belt warning system designed to alert the driver if the seat belt is not fastened when the vehicle ignition is switched to the “on” or “start” position. The system must emit a continuous or intermittent audible signal for at least four seconds and a visual signal for no less than sixty seconds.In some affected vehicles, an open trace in the driver seat occupancy switch may lead to the failure of both the audible and visual seat belt reminder signals when the driver’s seat belt is unfastened after the vehicle ignition is engaged.Following an investigation, Tesla found that the seat belt reminder signals failed to chime or display as intended.Tesla has stated that, to date, it is not aware of any collisions, fatalities, or injuries related to this condition. However, the company identified 104 warranty claims that might be connected to the issue.Tesla has confirmed that impacted vehicles will receive an over-the-air (OTA) software update. This remedy, which will eliminate reliance on the driver seat occupancy switch and solely depend on the driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals, is expected to begin deployment in June 2024 at no cost to customers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com